Man died following sand slide during the underground drainage work

CHENNAI: A contract labourer died following a sand slide during the underground drainage work in Tambaram on Saturday.

On Saturday morning the workers were placing pipes for the UGD in Aathi Nagar in Selaiyur. Police said they dug the road for about eight feet to place the pipeline but at that time unfortunately the sand slid in and a contract labour Murugan from Salem was buried alive.

Soon, the workers with the help of the Earthmover tried to remove the sand and rescue Murugan but at that time his head got injured and then his body was recovered from the sand. On information, the Selaiyur police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.