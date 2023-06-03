Man booked under COFEPOSA act arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested a suspect in a case filed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2011 under the COFEPOSA act. The suspect, S Zahir Hussain, was handed over to the DRI officials on Friday. He was later remanded in jail after being produced before a magistrate in the city. In January this year, a division bench of Madras High Court confirmed the 2010 detention order passed against Zahir Hussain after identifying that a case bundle related to a matter has gone missing for more than 11 years. The charge against Zahir Hussain was that he illegally imported imitation stones by reducing their values and evaded duty tax to the tune of Rs 1.17 crore.