Man arrested for sexually abusing minor sister-in-law in Thiruvallur district

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur district police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act for alleged sexual assault of his wife's younger sister, who stayed with the couple to prepare for NEET exams.

Police said that the victim too is from a village in Thiruvallur district and had recently completed class 12 examinations. She was staying with her sister since April this year to attend NEET coaching at a government school in the district.

The victim's elder sister got married two years ago and has a one-year-old child. She works in a private finance firm in the district.

Police investigations revealed that when the girl went to the parents home in April midweek and returned, the accused was waiting at the bus stop and offered to drop her at the coaching class.

Instead, he had taken her to his home when his wife was away and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

He had further threatened the girl asking to not let anyone know about the incident.

Last week, the girl had complained of abdominal pain after which she was taken to a hospital, where it was revealed that she was sexually assaulted.

After investigations, Thiruvallur AWPS (All women police station) personnel arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.