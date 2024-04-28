Man arrest for making obscene gestures at college students

CHENNAI: On Saturday, city police arrested a 42-year-old man, a native of Bihar, for allegedly making obscene gestures at college students near Parrys Corner.

On Friday, students of Government Dental College, including girl students, were walking along the platform near Muthusamy Flyover when the accused allegedly made the obscene gestures.

Based on a complaint, Flower Bazaar Police registered a case under sections of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

After investigations, police arrested the accused.

Mohammad Nishar Ansari (42) of Bihar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.