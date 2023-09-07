Major investment in southern TN soon, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Industrial Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa said on Thursday that the government is trying to push a major firm to go to the South and before the Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024), the State will witness a lot of investment to southern Tamil Nadu.

"In and around Chennai, the situation is vibrant. In the case of Coimbatore, there are all the requirements to bring in the investment but the land is not there. There are many issues related to land acquisition and some are politically motivated. The Delta region is an area where the chief minister has asked us to focus completely. We are trying to push a major firm to go to the South. However, logistics matter if you go down to the South. But before Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024), the state will witness a lot of investment going to southern Tamil Nadu," Rajaa said while addressing the media after a tour of the three Centres of Excellence set up by TIDCO here.

Exuding hope, the Minister said that the forthcoming GIM 2024 will not just be about numbers but will focus on jobs.

"The forthcoming GIM will celebrate knowledge with the best minds in the world coming together and the event will provide a platform for the youngsters to listen to them on where the world is going. When we make our youngsters move to the next level, the investment will automatically come in. Knowledge assimilation and building a society based on knowledge alone is much more valuable than bringing in low-value jobs and lakhs of crores of investment. Globally, the game is shifting towards this. We will be interested in creating more patents than getting more lakhs of crore of investment," he added.

Speaking about the Ford plant, the minister said that the Maraimalai Nagar Ford plant project is his pet project and there is going to be a very good outcome very soon.

Hinted out about the few new projects, the minister said that another largest joint is coming to southern Tamil Nadu soon.

"Coimbatore region will witness a development very soon. Another largest joint is coming in southern Tamil Nadu. Value addition of agri products will be coming in the secured agri zone of Delta," he added.

"Defence sector needs to sync with MSME. When I go to Delhi, I will urge the Union Defence Minister to sync with MSME," said Rajaa.

However, the Minister was non-committal on Foxconn electric vehicle (EV) plant in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM), Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing (TANSAM), and Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE) centers which were inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin last year.