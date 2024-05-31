Major fire in Tiruvallur paint factory kills three; one seriously injured

CHENNAI: At least three people were killed and a woman was grievously injured after a major fire broke out in a paint factory in Kakkalur Industrial estate in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Friday.

While two deceased were workers in the unit, one of the deceased was an onlooker who was hit by a metal plate which flung off the unit after the fire triggered an explosion, according to the police.

Police said that fire broke out at Zen Paints factory unit around 4 pm. Residents alerted the police and fire personnel after thick smoke started billowing from the factory. Soon, thick fire engulfed the factory and some of the workers from the unit managed to escape while the four victims were suspected to be caught in the unit.

After an ordeal that lasted several hours, the fire was put off.

Police identified one of the deceased as Srinivasan, a local resident, while the identity of the two workers inside the factory are yet to be ascertained.

A Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) official said that the two bodies were charred beyond recognition. A woman worker, Chandra, was rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment. Police sources said that one more person is feared trapped inside the unit and searches are under way.

Speaking to mediapersons, Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhusankar said that swift action was taken by the fire service department to put off the fire. "In an unfortunate incident, three persons have died. Legal action will be initiated against the factory owner after inquiries. The district administration will help the families of the deceased in availing compensation," the Collector said.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that an electrical short circuit could have triggered the fire. Further investigations are on.