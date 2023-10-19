Maintenance work to hit Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMUs

CHENNAI: Several EMUs would be cancelled to facilitate maintenance works that are proposed to be undertaken on the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section at Tambaram yard, said a statement from the Southern Railway.

The cancellation would be in effect from October 19 to 21 and October 26 to November 4, added the release.

“In order to facilitate seamless operation of train services, a line block/signal block will be in effect in the Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section at Tambaram yard for maintenance operation,” it said. The maintenance window has been scheduled from 12.25 a.m. to 2.25 a.m., resulting in cancellation of EMU train services.

The Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local, departing from Chennai Beach at 11.59 pm, will be fully cancelled on October 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and on November 1, 2, and 3. The Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local, departing from Tambaram at 11.40 pm, will also be fully cancelled on the same dates.

The Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local, departing from Chennai Beach at 11.59 p.m., will be cancelled on October 29. The Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local, leaving Tambaram at 11.35 pm, will also be fully cancelled on October 29, the press release added.