Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: Issuing of tokens & application forms begin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday started issuing tokens and application forms to get enrolled into the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. The application form has questions about the applicant such as the person's name, marital status, contact number, EB number, Aadhaar number, Ration card number and whether they reside in a rented or an own house.

The information about the streets, wards and camp details will be displayed on the notice boards in the ration shops.

The applicants should ensure their Aadhar number is entered, and fingerprints verified through biometric device.

If the fingerprint is incorrect, they will receive OTP to the number linked to the applicant's Aadhar card. Those who have completed 21 years of age can apply for the Magalir Urimai Thogai, and only one beneficiary is eligible to apply per ration card. If the ration card mentions the male as the family head, then his wife will be eligible for the scheme.

If a family has more than one female who has been 21 years of age, then the family members can choose one person to apply for the scheme, they can also be unmarried women, transgenders. People can reach out to Chennai Corporation control room 044-25619208, WhatsApp number 9445477205, and call center 1913. And control room has been set up in each zone.