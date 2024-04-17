Madras Univ releases admission schedule

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has released the schedule for admission of students to the Post Graduate (PG), PG diploma, diploma and certificate courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

A notification said that the commencement of prospectus and application was uploaded online and the last date for available of online registration and submission of printout application for PG, PG diploma, diploma and certificate courses is on June 30.

However, the notification added that the commencement of entrance examination for the PG courses would be intimated later. The SC/ST Special Central Assistance (SCA) (SC converted Christian) candidates of Tamil Nadu alone are eligible to avail only one application at free of cost.

The special category candidates of TN are eligible to avail only one application at free of cost. Tuition fees payable by the SC/ST/SCA/SCC students of other states will not be reimbursed by the TN government. So, these students have to pay the fees in full and later get a refund from scholarships offered by their respective State governments.

The notification said foreign nationals including NRIs with valid passports and visa, and refugees will be considered for admission subject to the conditions, eligibility of schooling and qualifying examinations passed. In addition, foreign nationals, including NRIs, are exempted for appearing for entrance exam.

About 15% supernumerary seats are available in all PG programmes for foreign nationals including NRIs. Two supernumerary seats are available for the students from Jammu & Kashmir in all the departments.

Date for the entrance examination will be published on http://www.unom.ac.in