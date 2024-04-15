Madras HC seeks TN state's response to ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to respond to the plea of former special Director General of Police, Rajesh Das seeking to suspend the imprisonment imposed on him in the case of sexually harassing a woman police officer.

Justice M Dhandapani heard the plea of Rajesh Das seeking to suspend the three-year imprisonment imposed in the sexual harassment case and sought to exempt him from surrendering.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan representing the ex-DGP, submitted that if the imprisonment is not suspended it would cause irreparable injury to his client, considering he served as a top-ranking officer in the department.

The counsel also wondered what if my client is found not guilty in the appeal challenging the conviction and sought to exempt him from surrendering.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj objected to the petition as adequate evidence was found against the petitioner. Further, time was sought to file a reply to the petition.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to April 17, for further submission.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a woman IPS officer.

Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram. However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.

On January 9, the MHC dismissed Rajesh Das's plea. Subsequently, he filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court; it was also dismissed.

Hence, the Villupuram district court passed an order on February 12 confirming the sentence imposed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.