Madras HC rejects shifting of Mangani Thiruvizha from Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) plea seeking an order to shift the All India Mangani Thiruvizha from Krishnagiri.

Recording the submissions made by the state government, the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, disposed of the plea by rejecting the contentions made by the petitioner.

During the course of the hearing, the state government submitted that the Mangani Thiruvizha (Mango Festival) has been successfully conducted for the past 28 years and this year, the festival is going to be held from July 5 to 30 and arrangements have been made with the help of police department to avoid the traffic congestion.

Elango, central district secretary of PMK, Krishnagiri moved the High Court seeking an order to shift the Mangani Thiruvizha from the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri saying it is located in a congested area.