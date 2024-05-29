Madras HC refuses interim relief to ex-DGP Rajesh Das seeking to restore power supply cut by estranged IAS wife

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant interim relief to the former special DGP of the State Rajesh Das seeking restoration of electricity connection to his house in Thayur, Kelambakkam at Chennai.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that since he don't want pass any adverse order in the vacation bench the matter was posted to June 3 before regular bench, while hearing the petition.

Senior counsel Prakash representing the former DGP submitted that the estranged wife of his client, Beela Venkatesan being the principal secretary of the energy department manipulating the State to settle the matrimonial dispute with Rajesh Das.

It is the admitted fact that his client is the owner of the house as he paid nearly Rs.1.20 crore as loan amount, said the counsel.

Since Beela Venkatesan holding the title of the land where the house was built, she wrote a letter to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to disrupt the electricity, the counsel submitted.

Based on the letter, Tangedco disconnected the electricity connection of the house on May 20, without issuing any notice, which is illegal, said the counsel.

As Rajesh Das having heart problem the electricity should be restored immediately, said the counsel and sought interim direction.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran representing Tangedco, submitted that since the land title and current connection is in the name of Beela Venkatesan, the electricity supply was disconnected as she requested.

Senior counsel P Wilson representing Beela Venkatesan submitted that the petitioner is a convicted accused in a sexual harrasment case and was absconding for the last two years, he is trying to hide in my client's house, which cannot be allowed.

The petitioner also trespassed into my house and assaulted the watchman, submitted the counsel.

Since, the petitioner is a convicted accused he cannot be allowed to enter in my client's house and do illegal activities, he can stay somewhere else, the counsel added.