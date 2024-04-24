Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to former minister of AIADMK M R Vijayabhaskar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to the former minister of AIADMK M R Vijayabhaskar with condition, in a case booked for allegedly stopping public works for personal gains.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the anticipatory bail petition moved by the former minister.

Additional public prosecutor filed a counter opposing to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner, as 23 cases were registered against him and most of the cases are pending.

The counsel for the former minister submitted that it was a foisted case booked to politically victimize his client.

However, the judge inclined to grant anticipatory bail and directed the former minister to excute a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureities.

Thanthoni panchayat union secretary R Vijayakumar lodged a complaint against the former minister and four others stating that they threatened him not to proceed with the bridge laying works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The husband of the chairman of the panchayat council, Sekar, also being the brother of the former minister, used his men to threaten the workers not to lay the bridge work and also used JCB to stall the process.

Based on the complaint of Vijayakumar Karur police booked a case against MR Vijayabaskar, Sekar, and 3 others under sections 147, 341, 353, and 506 (1) of IPC.