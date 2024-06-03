Madras HC decides to inspect flat premises of former DGP Rajesh Das in electricity row with his estranged wife

CHENNAI: After senior IAS officer Beela Venkatesan's counsel denied her estranged husband, former special DGP Rajesh Das's claim that the rental income from his apartment in Chennai was going to her, the Madras High Court said it would verify the veracity of his claim by inspecting the premises.

Justice Anita Sumanth reserved the final orders to the petition moved by the former DGP seeking to restore electricity to his house in Thayur, Kelambakkam at Chennai, without mentioning any date.

Senior counsel Prakash representing the former DGP submitted that his client is living in the house with the assistance of a generator and solar panel, as the electricity connection was disrupted without issuing any notice.

Since his client is a heart patient and bypass surgery has been done recently the electricity should be restored immediately, said the counsel.

Despite the land title being with his estranged wife Beela Venkatesan, principal secretary of the Energy Department, all dues for the housing loan were paid by his client, said the counsel.

It was also submitted that the former DGP does not have any other property, the counsel sought interim direction to restore the electricity and also submitted that he applied for a new electricity connection in his name.

Senior counsel P Wilson, representing Beela Venkatesan, submitted that the petitioner is a convicted criminal in a sexual harassment case and was obsconding to escape from surrendering, hence he cannot be allowed to encroach on her property. The counsel wondered that since the electricity connection was in the name of Beela Venkatesan, how can the petitioner sought to restore the electricity connection and submitted that the petition was not entertainable.

Despite the petitioner having a flat in Nungambakkam, he preferred to encroach on his client's property, said the petitioner.

Objecting to the submission, the former DGP submitted that the flat was rented out and the rental income is going to his estranged wife.

However, Beela Venkatesan vehemently objected to the submission and said that the flat is still vacant, and the petitioner is submitting false submission in the Court.

After the submission, the judge decided to inspect the flat premises to verify the facts and also directed the former DGP to place the bank statements regarding the loan payment.