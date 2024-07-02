Madras HC allows history sheeter Sirkazhi Sathiya to get medical treatment from private hospital

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the history sheeter Sathiyaraj alias Sirkazhi Sathiya, who was shot and arrested by the State police, to get medical treatment from any private hospital.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard a petition moved by the mother of Sirkazhi Sathiya seeking to allow her son to get proper treatment.

The counsel representing the petitioner submitted that since the accused injured severly while he was shot by the police, he must be allowed to get proper treatment.

The police submitted the medical report of Sirkazhi Sathiya and objected to allow him to admit in any private hospital.

However, the bench refused the State's objection and allowed the petitioner's son to get treatment from private hospital. The bench also imposed restriction that only the petitioner can be allowed to meet her son in the hospital.

On 28 June, Sirkazhi Sathiya, a wanted criminal in several cases including murder charges was shot in leg by the Chengalpattu police, as he fleeing while the police were conducting vehicle checkup at East Coast Road (ECR) near Mamallapuram.

The police arrested him and admitted in the Stanley government hospital, Chennai.

It may be noted that Sathiya joined BJP few years ago.