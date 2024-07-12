Madras HC advocates body stages protest march, demand arrest of Armstrong's killers, lawyers protection Act enactment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocates Association on Friday conducted a demonstration seeking the arrest of the key accused in the brutual murder of BSP state unit president and lawyer K Armstrong and to enact the Advocates Protection Bill The Dalit leader was murdered by a six-member bike-borne gang in Perambur on July 5.

More than 150 advocates and lawyers participated in the demonstration held at the Madras High Court premises today.

They raised slogans demanding the State to arrest the key accused in the murder case of K Armstrong on an expedited basis.

Further, the advocates demanded the State to enact the Advocates Protection Bill immediately to safeguard them from life threats.

The members of the Women Lawyers Association too participated in the demonstration and demanded justice for Armstrong.

Later, the protesters held a procession which led to a traffic jam on the NSC Bose Road.

On Thursday, the Democratic Advocates Association and the Advocates Association for Equality (AAE) held a similar demonstration at the High Court premises.