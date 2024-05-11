Madras HC acquits POCSO convict as he marries victim girl

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside 20 years of conviction imposed on an accused, who have sexually harassed a minor girl, since the accused married the victim and living as a couple.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar wrote that the case arose out of dispute in the love affair between two individuals, which is resolved now, hence, the criminal case cannot be referred as a disqualification or taken adverse notice against the accused or victim in their future endeavours, while allowing an appeal preferred by the accused challenging his conviction.

The appellant moved the High Court seeking to acquit him from the conviction imposed by the Tiruvannamalai special court for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376 (2) (n) of IPC and sections 5 (1) 5 (j) (ii) and 6 of POCSO act.

The appellant submitted that on 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown period he had a love affair with a minor (15 year) girl, from the neighborhood.

Due to the love affair they both had intimate physical relationship, said the appellant.

The grandmother of the victim girl found shock that her grand daughter girl became pregnant out of the physical relationship with the appellant who was just 19 year old.

Based on the complaint lodged by the grandmother, the police booked POCSO case against the appellant and arrested him.

After the investigation the police submitted the final report before the Tiruvannamalai special court and the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Aggrieved by this the appellant moved the HC and submitted that both the families have convinced with their love affair.

On November 2023, he married the victim girl with the consent from both families and leading a peaceful life, said the appellant and sought to acquit him from the POCSO case.