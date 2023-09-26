Made in India, for the world, through art, design and beyond

CHENNAI: Best friends, architects and art patrons, Rambha Seth and Sripriya Ganesan from Chennai co-founded Neon Attic, a multidisciplinary design firm, with projects spanning across luxury home interiors to high art furniture design.

With Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond, an upcoming art exhibition they curated, the two inspiring women entrepreneurs have their eyes set on embracing a dynamic exploration of creativity and innovation, but with an Indian twist.

“Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond is an immersive experience which represents our unwavering commitment to celebrating the convergence of art and design in the most innovative and inspiring way. This exhibition brings together visionary furniture designers and talented artists who push the boundaries of their respective fields,” explains Sripriya.

Armater light by Shailesh Rajput studio

Their carefully curated selection of furniture designers, artisans, and artistes exemplify the spirit of ‘Made in India, for the World.’



“We have drawn inspiration from the iconic MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) as we curated Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond. This exhibition is our tribute to the spirit of innovation and creativity that MoMA has long embodied. As we present visionary furniture designers and talented artistes, we celebrate the legacy of modern art and design while embracing contemporary perspectives that push the boundaries of their respective fields,” highlights Rambha.

Much like MoMA, this immersive experience aims to showcase the convergence of art and design, offering a rich tapestry of creativity that captivates and inspires.

Tall table lamp by Eitri

“Each piece displayed during the show celebrates the fusion of Indian craftsmanship and innovative design, through their exceptional works. These creators inspire us to reimagine the world around us and showcase the power of Indian creativity on a global stage,” says Sripriya.



Step into a realm where design and nature intertwine harmoniously with creations that evoke a profound connection to the natural world, with their Biophilia sub-category.

With a vision for a better tomorrow, the Sustainability sub-category shines a spotlight on pieces that carry a message of environmental consciousness.

The Untitled, a coffee table by Studio Neon Attic

“The show will also ignite your imagination, with its Whimsy sub-category, which brings playful and inventive creations that will transport you to a realm of joy and delight,” elucidates Rambha.



Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond, will take place on September 27 and 28, from 10:30 am to 8 pm at The Folly at Amethyst in Royapettah. Get ready to be captivated by art and design that sparks conversations and invites a smile.