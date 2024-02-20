Lufthansa staff strike hits Chennai-Frankfurt flight, service cancelled

CHENNAI: The Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt was cancelled on Tuesday following the strike of the airline staff in Germany and other parts of the world.

Lufthansa Airlines operates a flight service between Chennai and Germany every day. The flight would arrive in Chennai at 11.50 pm and depart for Frankfurt at 1.50 am. It would not only be used by passengers who needed to travel to Germany, but most of those who needed to travel to the USA and Canada would use the service as a connecting flight.

On Monday midnight, the airline staff in Germany started a protest against the administration for a pay hike, and following that, flight services all over the world were affected. On Monday, the flight arrived in Chennai from Frankfurt with 268 passengers, but the departure of the flight was cancelled. The passengers were already informed regarding the cancellation, so most of them did not reach the airport. It is expected that the flight service will resume on Wednesday.