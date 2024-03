LS polls: Tamilachi Thangapandian files nomination to contest from South Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, South Chennai MP Tamilachi Thangapandian has filed a nomination form, expressing her desire to defend the constituency on Thursday.

Also, DMK MP A Raja filed a nomination to contest in Nilgiris constituency again and Kalanidhi Veerasamy in North Chennai constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The nomination forms are being issued as of February 19, and the desired candidates should fill them out and submit them at Anna Arivalayam from March 1st to 7th (today).