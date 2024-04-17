LS polls: Bike taxi service provider offers free rides to polling booths in Chennai on April 19

CHENNAI: Bike taxi service Rapido on Wednesday said it would offer free rides to voters in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem to cast their votes for Lok Sabha election's polling day, April 19.

In a statement, Rapido said that the 'KadamaiKaanaSavaari' initiative is being rolled out during the Indian General Elections 2024 with the support of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

"On election day, voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code 'VOTENOW' and exercise their democratic right, " it said.

The initiative aims to facilitate residents' voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process.

This concerted effort aligns with Rapido's nationwide campaign, deploying over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election day.

"We are undertaking this initiative to ensure that every voter in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem can successfully fulfil their civic duty by casting their votes in the Indian General Election 2024," Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said.