Suburban train derails near Basin Bridge railway station

CHENNAI: Causing panic among passengers and onlookers, a suburban train operating between Chennai and Tiruvallur derailed near Basin Bridge railway station on Sunday morning. No human casualty is reported in the incident.

According to a Southern Railways spokesperson here, the nine-car EMU derailed at 9:40 am on Sunday with passengers onboard.

“The wheels of the last ladies coach derailed near Basin Bridge railway station. Once it was alerted, the passengers were shifted and the restoring works were swiftly taken up,”said the Railways spokesperson.

“This is a minor occurrence, however, we have already detached the last coach and sent it to the yard right away”, he added.