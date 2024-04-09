Lifting students’ creativity through futuristic learning

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence (AI) voice modelling, ChatGPT, bots, and various other AI tools are becoming increasingly prevalent in our lives. While these technologies come with some drawbacks, they also contribute to enhancing our capabilities. AI may impact jobs and creativity, raising concerns about human employment and innovation. However, when used appropriately, these technologies can enable the creation of a more interconnected world.

Many schools are trying to use these tools as a medium to empower students. Surana High Tech International School is one such educational institution that follows futuristic learning and is on a mission to enhance students' creativity through futuristic learning. Kiran Merchant, principal of the school, says, “Instead of preventing students from using AI or any other technology, schools must consider ways in which they can teach students to use technology and educate them on ethical practices. They must consider technology as a new-age tool to rethink learning. We can let technology lead us or we can lead it to impact learning systems. Going with the latter is the call of the hour.”

Kiran Merchant

The concept of futuristic learning enables and empowers students to succeed in the present and future, which is unpredictable. This method encourages students to work with knowledge and create newer learning strands for themselves, rather than just consuming knowledge.

Explaining to DT Next about the technologies used for creating futuristic learning space, Kiran explains, “Apart from the various ICT tools such as Kahoot, PPTs, Nearpod, Jam board, Flipgrid, Pear Deck and Mentimeter, which allows for active engagement, technology can be a game changer when employed as an assistive device to understand concepts. At Surana High Tech, we have BOTS and robots which are used not just for STEM learning, but also to encourage students to apply STEM skills in other subject areas. Students are given access to 3D printers, AI-based learning with sensors and many more.” She adds that children connect easily and faster with technology.

Student with a robot

Kiran also feels that it is important to move away from textbook-focused learning and come up with an approach that is based on real-world context. “Project-based learning, problem-based learning, place-based learning and research-based learning are the few approaches to make learning truly engaging, interesting and meaningful for the students. This encourages students to work with knowledge and become critical and creative thinkers, rather than just consuming knowledge. Technology has now become a part of students’ learning behaviours. Therefore, we cannot continue to use primarily passive and adult-supported learning approaches,” believes the principal.