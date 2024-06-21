Life convict jumps parole, works in Coimbatore restaurant; arrested

CHENNAI: The Serious Crime Squad (SCS) of city police apprehended a life convict who jumped parole and was working as a manager at a restaurant in Coimbatore.

The arrested person is facing trial in a murder case in a city court and he was sentenced by a Kerala court in a 20-year-old murder case during the pendency of the trial.

The accused, C Sivakumar was arrested by the Guindy police in 2013 in connection with the murder of an elderly man. The police investigations revealed that Sivakumar had already been arrested by the Ottapalam Police in Palakkad district, Kerala in 2004, for which trial was underway.

During the pendency of the trial, he committed a murder in Guindy and was facing a criminal trial in the city as well. Meanwhile, he was found guilty of murder charges and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the additional sessions court, Ottappalam, and lodged in Kannur Central Prison Kerala where he was granted parole on June 3, 2020. However, he did not return to the Kerala prison and did not appear before the court in the Chennai case as well. Following this, a nonbailable warrant was issued against him.

The probe revealed that he was shifting locations to Tamilnadu, Kerala, and Karnataka with fake identities and names frequently and never contacted his family members through mobile phone.

After ascertaining Sivakumar’s last known location, the police found that he had been working as a manager in a restaurant using a fake identity since August 2023 and arrested him two days ago. He was sent to Kannur prison.