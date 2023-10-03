Life convict found dead in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old convict serving life term in Puzhal prison was found dead in the bathroom on Tuesday morning. Police suspect him to have died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Gajendran. Police said that Gajendran has been in prison since 2009 after he was found guilty for the murder of his wife in 2007 in Maraimalai Nagar.

On Tuesday morning, fellow prisoners found him unconscious in the bathroom after which they alerted the authorities.

He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. Puzhal Police secured his body and sent it for post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.