Lemon price on the rise as beans, drumstick get cheaper by Rs 10; check out vegetable rates on July 8 at Chennai’s Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of several vegetables saw moderate fluctuations on Monday with the rate of lemon increasing by Rs 10 and beans price dropping by Rs 10 at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

According to the traders at the market, the price of lemon surged by Rs 10 and is being sold at Rs 120/kg today. It was priced at Rs 110/kg yesterday.

Raw mango prices increased by Rs 5, reaching Rs 40 per kg from Rs 35 per kg.

On the other hand, the price of beans and drumstick continue to witness ups and downs, as has been the pattern for the past several weeks. The rate of beans dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 90 per kg from Rs 100 per kg on July 7. Drumstick also saw a decline in price. It is being sold for Rs 100 per kg today from Rs 110 per kg the previous day.

Chow chow saw a decrease of Rs 5. It is now priced at Rs 35 per kg, down from Rs 40 per kg on July 7.