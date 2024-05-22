Learn to thrive independently at Chennai meet-up for freelancers

CHENNAI: Chennai Freelancers Club (CFC) is a vibrant community comprising freelancers, entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and remote workers who thrive independently. Whether you're a developer, writer, designer, small business owner, or pursuing something unique, here is an opportunity to connect with people from the same field. CFC is organising a meetup to network with fellow entrepreneurs and freelancers. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion featuring industry experts. The event will be held on May 25, from 10 am to 4 pm, at IITM Research Park.

The event's Chief Guest is Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director at Startup TN. Beyond benefiting from expert speakers, attendees can tap into the freelancers' talent pool, pitch their services and offers, and network with like-minded individuals. You can register @makerstribe.in/events/chennai-freelancers-club-special-edition-may-2024/to be part of the event.