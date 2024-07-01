Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

It is crucial to address young minds, wean them away from evil casteism

Your recommendation to ban coloured wristbands and caste names from attendance registers in schools is a welcome step to address the negative connotations associated with the practice. But when these suggestions could help eliminate caste distinctions in schools, will simply addressing the superficial aspects make any material difference to the underlying issues faced by oppressed castes? These include a lack of necessities like comprehensive infrastructure improvements, including proper housing, sanitation, drinking water facilities, burial grounds and legal titles. Doesn’t true change require a complete overhaul of the living environment, which in turn can change the residents’ quality of life and societal perception?

— Rajasekar, Tiruchengode

My limited reference was to suggest methods to eliminate caste discrimination in schools and colleges. I know my limitations and have given some recommendations as to how the tension can be reduced on campuses. But I have also told the government that a campus is an extension of society and that the State has to address the larger issues responsible for caste differences. Hope the government will also take measures which will reduce caste mentions. Anyhow, it is important to address the young minds and wean them away from the evil forces of casteism.

Courts taking suo motu action no solution to man-made tragedies

Why are our courts not taking any suo motu cognisance of reports on large-scale loss of lives after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi? The sale of ‘nattu sarakku’ has become a notorious business model only because of the patronage from local politicians and police. With liquor from Tasmac costing a bomb, many are going for these illegal liquor pouches that are sold for much lower prices. However, the danger lies in the consumer remaining unaware of the substances used to make it. Now, will the root cause behind the menace ever be addressed?

— Pavithran Thiagu, Siruseri

There are enough laws today including the Prohibition Act to penalise offenders. What can courts do? When in 1982 MGR brought a Habitual Offenders Detention Act, including for bootleggers, the law was upheld and since then thousands of alleged bootleggers have been detained in prisons. However, it had no impact on the illicit trade of alcohol. Unless people change or are weaned away from addiction, nothing will change. Law or stringent punishments can never change the mindset. By the court taking suo motu action, no miracle can happen. Courts have no solution to such man-made tragedies.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns