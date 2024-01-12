Laser-assisted angioplasty done at Kauvery Hospital

CHENNAI: A laser-assisted complex angioplasty was performed on a 58-year-old man from Papua New Guinea at Kauvery Hospital. The patient, who is known to have hypertension, severe obstructive sleep apnea, and a high BMI, had previously undergone an angiogram in 2016 that revealed triple-vessel coronary artery disease.

Despite being advised to undergo bypass surgery, the patient, classified as moderate to high risk, chose to postpone the procedure.

He witnessed a deterioration in the symptoms, and after a thorough clinical observation, the patient underwent laser-assisted complex angioplasty at the hospital. This procedure aimed to effectively address all three affected blood vessels, including a chronic total occlusion of the right coronary artery.

The patient was discharged the following day after the procedure that indicates the efficiency of the treatment, and the positive outcome suggests a potential improvement in the overall quality of life.

Dr Rajaram Ananthraman, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet said, “The individual was deemed high risk due to three vessel block and it was indeed imperative to give him the intervention to prevent further complications. We found his condition to be suitable for a laser-assisted angioplasty and we immediately performed the procedure. He recovered swiftly and he was able to fly back to his hometown.”