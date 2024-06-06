Lack of parking space affects traffic on east of Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: Tambaram Railway Station see thousands of passengers every day as the third railway terminal of the city. It is one of the primary transportation sources for Tambaram residents and the students of a private college close to the terminal. However, it is rough for travellers as the east side of the railway station faces traffic congestion.

“The road is narrow, and the U-turn here has worsened the situation. People park their car on the road as there is no four-wheeler parking area. It would be better if the U-turn alignment is changed or the road is widened,” said Dayanand Krishnan, an activist in the area. An auto driver, Ganesan P, said, “People dropping the passengers park their vehicle on the road, causing huge congestion.” Only two-wheelers were in the allotted parking space when DT Next visited the railway station. A locked and empty lot with abandoned vehicles was found close by.

A contract employee said the same parking area is allotted for two and four-wheelers. Since two-wheelers take up the space, four-wheelers are forced to park on the road. He added that there is no separate parking space for four-wheelers.

A Southern Railway official said despite several warnings and penalties, many people park their vehicles in the path, causing congestion. Vehicles can drop off the passengers and leave, but many violate the rules. The parking area was given a tender for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. He added that a tender for the empty lot for four-wheeler parking would be provided within a month.