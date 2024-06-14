Kuwait fire: Chennai man’s widow pleads for return of his body

CHENNAI: Yet to come out of the shock of her husband's death in the fire accident in Kuwait, a woman from Royapuram is now banking on the authorities to bring his body back to the family.



Hemakumari’s husband, Sivasankar, was working as a lorry driver in Kuwait for the past two years while she is living in Corporation Colony, Royapuram, with their two children, a daughter who is a college student, and son, a Class 12 student.

Sivasankar had previously worked in Kuwait for 10 years before returning to India. But he went back again in April 2023, this time on a two-year contract.

After going to the Gulf country this time, Sivasankar was working as a lorry driver for the private company, which had taken the ill-fated building on rent to house its staff.



Immediately after learning about the fire accident, Hemakumari tried to contact Sivasankar on his mobile phone, but he did not answer.

Later, the company officials contacted her to inform her that her worst fears were true: Sivasankar was one of the victims of the tragedy.

Even while remaining in the grip of grief, Hemakumari is pleading with the authorities to return his body so that she can perform the last rites.