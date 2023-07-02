Kilpauk residents irked over damaged road, say complaints went futile

CHENNAI: With the authorities being unable to clean and relay the Police Headquarters Road in Kilpauk, locals and school-going children, who use the street regularly, are facing several issues. Residents complained that the authorities did not take any actions to solve the issues despite filing several complaints.

The residents staying on the road complain that the debris occupies half of the road, which creates problems for commuters and motorists travelling along the street.

“The problem was not solved even after several months. I have given several complaints to the officials concerned. No one has taken action till now,” S Dhamodharan, a resident said.

He said during the rainy season pedestrians have to wade through the muddy water. “Adding to the woes, stones were also scattered in the road, which will not be seen in the stagnant water,” he said adding, “This is a big issue for the senior citizens, who walk along the road”.

M Lakshmi, a housewife living in that area, said since the Police Quarters Road connects to the main road, many people especially school children use it regularly. “School-going students face difficulty when they cycle on the road,” she claimed. A senior Corporation official, seeking anonymity, admitted that people have complained about the bad shape of the road. “However, that road was taken over by the Public Works Department. I told the people to also lodge complaints with them. I do not know how many people have done it,” he said adding the Corporation officials have also forwarded the complaints to PWD in this regard. K Anandan, a senior citizen, also said that during the night time, it is difficult to identify the big stones in the road. “It is really a serious issue and officials should remove all the debris immediately and relay the road without any delay”, he added.