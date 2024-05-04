‘KGF’ Vicky, popular for social media posts, arrested for confining and assaulting former staff

CHENNAI: ‘KGF’ Vicky, a garment store owner who is famous in social media for his eccentric videos to sell clothes was arrested by the City Police on Friday for allegedly confining and assaulting his former staff, a 19 year old in a godown of his shop in Washermanpet two weeks ago.



For a short period of time, Vicky was also a member of TN BJP before he was expelled from the party for bringing disrepute.

Washermanpet Police who had registered a case against Vicky and his associates on April 17 based on a complaint by the teenager arrested him from Coimbatore, police sources said.

According to the complainant, A Rizwan (19) of Ennore, he had worked in one of Vicky’s garment stores for a few months and resigned in August 2023.

On April 16, when Rizwan was walking along MC Road, Washermanpet, an associate of Vicky had accosted Rizwan and took him to a shop where Vicky was waiting.

Vicky alleged that Rizwan had stolen cash from his shop when he was working there and also the money Rizwan had taken as advance from Vicky , a total of Rs 1.1 lakh and demanded that he pay up and assaulted him.

Rizwan was confined in the godown for two days and was released only after his family members arranged Rs 30,000 and promised to pay up the remaining amount.

After he was let out, Rizwan got treated for his injuries at the Government Stanley Hospital after which he filed a police complaint.