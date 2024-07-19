Kauvery opens Family Clinic at Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani recently launched a Family Clinic, designed to offer comprehensive and affordable healthcare services to families in the community. The new Family Clinic offers comprehensive care tailored to all age groups, from children to seniors, ensuring continuity of care within families.

Preventive health services, such as regular check-ups, vaccinations, and health screenings, will be a key focus to prevent illnesses and detect conditions early. Additionally, the clinic will provide expert management of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, promoting optimal health outcomes.

Operating from 8 am to 8 pm, the Family Clinic will provide consultations at a nominal fee of Rs 200. “Our vision is to become the most respected and trusted healthcare provider for all,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals. “By introducing the Family Clinic on our first anniversary, we are reinforcing our dedication to the community and demonstrating that exceptional medical care can be within everyone’s reach.”