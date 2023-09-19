Case filed under 2 sections against YouTuber TTF Vasan

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police filed cases under two sections against YouTuber TTF Vasan who met with an accident while performing a bike stunt in Kancheepuram on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, popular motovlogger Vasan attempted to perform a wheeling stunt with his bike in Dhammal near Kancheepuram. But he lost control of the bike and met with an accident.

He was thrown off from the bike and the vehicle went rolling ahead of him and fell a few feet away from him.

Vasan was admitted to the private hospital in the locality and police said that he suffered a fracture in his hand and minor injuries on his body. On Monday, he was discharged from the hospital and his friends and relatives took him to Chennai.

On Monday morning, the Baluchetty Chatiram police registered a case under two sections 279 IPC and 338 IPC against Vasan and further investigation is on.