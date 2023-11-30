Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Nov 2023 4:23 PM GMT
Kancheepuram district collector visited the Chembarambakkam lake
CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district collector visited the Chembarambakkam lake on Thursday.

The district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said that people should not worry about flooding since even if 12,000 cusecs of water are released from the lake there will be no flooding in any of the areas. On Thursday morning 8000 cusecs of water were released from the Chembarambakkam Lake but later since the rain was reduced the water which was released from the lake was reduced to cusecs.

She said that Kundrathur and Chembarabakkam witnessed more rains in Kancheepuram district and the officials are monitoring all the places in those areas and making sure there is no flooding. The collector said that people should not visit the lake and try to take selfies and police have been asked to be on patrol all the time to prevent people from visiting the lake unnecessarily.

DTNEXT Bureau

