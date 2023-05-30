Kallakurichi student death: Villupuram court acquits 2 accused

CHENNAI: The Villupuram criminal court has acquitted 2 teachers from the case of the suspicious death of a school student in Kallakurichi.



The acquittal is premised on the chargesheet filed by the CB-CID.



The two teachers -- Keerthika and Haripriya, were freed of charges. The court observed that any objection in the acquittal can be reported to them till June 5.



Meanwhile, the student's mother Selvi has demanded a one-person commission to probe the incident.



A 17-year-old jumped off of her school hostel building in the midnight of July 12, 2022. Her suspicious death on July 13 and violence that followed on July 17 had set off a State-wide uproar.

