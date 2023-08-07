Kalakshetra row: Panel recommends major punishment for Hari Padman

CHENNAI: The independent inquiry committee constituted to inquire into the complaints made against a faculty in Kalakshetra Foundation has indicated guilt on the part of assistant professor Hari Padman who has since been suspended.

"Since the report contains extremely sensitive information, which if revealed, would invade the privacy of individuals, we have recommended to the Chairman to keep it confidential, except the concluding part of the report and the disclosure that will become necessary to the delinquent employee Hari Padman to show cause against the findings of the report and the major punishment recommended by us, " said a release issued by the Independent Enquiry Committee urging Kalakshetra not to reveal the confidential details.

Further, the committee has recommended reforms in the administrative set up and tune the institution's activities that will assure safety to students, by focusing on promoting Kalakshetra Foundation primarily as an institution of higher learning and not to showcase it as an institution of public performers.

The committee that was presided over by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge K Kannan also comprised former Tamil Nadu DGP Letika Saran and medical professional Shobha Varthaman has submitted its report with annexures.

The members of the committee said the director and the deputy director of the institution had shared all critical information relating to not only the students' unrest but also all records relating to the administration.

They said the report was based on the conversations they had with the students, staff and the foundation's alumni.