Kaanum Pongal: Traffic diversions announced near Marina beach

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions in and around Marina beach on Kaanum Pongal (January 17), anticipating huge crowd to congregate at the beach.



An official statement stated that normal traffic will be allowed as much as possible on Kamarajar Salai and diversions wlll be effected when the volume of vehicles increase on Kamarajar Salai. Accordingly, Vehicles Coming from war memorial towards Light House will be allowed in Kamarajar salai and Vehicles coming from Light house towards War memorial will be diverted at Kannaki Statue- turn left towards Bharathi salai - Bells Road junction

ALSO READ: Kaanum Pongal: 3,000 cops deputed at Marina beach for protection

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way with 'Entry' from Bharathi salai junction and there will be 'No Entry' from Wallajah Salai junction.



Police have also earmarked places for parking. Public visiting the Marina beach shall park their vehicles at Foreshore estate road, Victoria Warden Hostel, Kalaivanar Arangam Parking, Presidency College, Madras University, Adams Road beyond DD Kendra (Swamy Sivananda Salai), Chepauk MRTS parking, Lady Wellington School, Queen MarysWomens College, Srinivasapuram Loop Road and ground, P.W.D. Ground (Opposite to Secretariat, St. Bede's Ground, Annai Sathya Nagar, EVR Salai, Medical College Ground (Van Parking).

Police vehicles shall be parked inside the secretariat, the release added.