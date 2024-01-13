Kaanum Pongal: 3,000 cops deputed at Marina beach for protection

CHENNAI: Thousands of people visit public places on Kaanum Pongal, which is celebrated on January 17. To ensure safety and avoid unlawful activities when public gather in huge numbers, 3,000 cops would be deployed at the Marina beach.

The protection arrangements would be overseen by five deputy commissioners.

As a part of the security apparatus, watch towers would be erected at the beach. Additionally, drones would be operated for surveillance.

Further, security would be beefed up in Children's Park in Guindy and Vandalur Zoo as well since revelers would visit these places too. In total, the Greater Chennai Police would depute 16,000 cops for Kaanum Pongal across the city.