Jayalalithaa's 76th birth anniversary: Rajinikanth meets Sasikala

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth met VK Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and a close aide to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, at her newly-built house in Poes Garden on Saturday.

On the occasion of the former CM's birth anniversary, Rajinikanth recalled memories of Jayalalithaa.

Rajinkanth had met Sasikala on December 6, 2021. Sasikala met the actor to enquire about his health as the actor was hospitalised in October and to personally congratulate him on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award that year. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha was also present during the meeting.



Earlier on Saturday, rich tributes were paid to her by AIADMK leaders in Chennai with the top party leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paying floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader at his residence.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam along with his supporters paid floral tributes to the statue of Jayalalithaa in Chennai on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai remembered the former CM saying that the "various welfare schemes implemented by her for the welfare of the people would speak for her forever."

Popularly known as 'Amma' (meaning Mother) and 'Puratchi Thalavi' (revolutionary leader), Jayalalithaa was also hailed as an ''iron lady.'' She breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after being under treatment for more than 75 days.

She served the State for three terms, 1991-96, 2002-06, and 2011-14 as CM, and was known for her various welfare initiatives, including 'Amma Canteen', 'Amma Pharmacy', and ‘Thalikku Thangam Thittam’ (Gold for Marriage Scheme) for poor women. She had acted in around 130 films. She joined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1982.