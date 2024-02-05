Sasikala to host feast for supporters on Jaya’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala would host a feast on February 24, the 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, at her newly built house opposite Veda Nilayam, as per information leaked by supporters of the erstwhile aide of the late AIADMK supremo.

Sasikala is planning to invite her loyalists, including former ministers, MPs, MLAs, cutting across the factions in the AIADMK, people close to her revealed. The feast is organised to celebrate the house warming on the birth anniversary of former AIADMK leader to send across a political message that she returned to Poes Garden, the power centre of the AIADMK for nearly three decades.

The ground floor plus two-storeyed building would soon become her permanent residence, people close to her said. The second story of the house was built like a hall that can accommodate around 500 at a time to host meetings with her supporters.

Sasikala held the house warming ceremony on January 24, strictly keeping it as a family function. Sasikala, her sister-in-law Illavarasi and close family members attended the early morning ceremony.

The February 24 Virundhu would be nothing short of a political event, signalling her quest to reclaim the party in which she wielded enormous influence for over a quarter century. This event would give more ammunition to the pressure group inside the AIADMK which wants General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take her back in to the party.