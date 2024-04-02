IT professional's phone number misused for bomb hoax to school in Chennai

CHENNAI: A miscreant had sent a hoax bomb threat to a private school in Kodambakkam asking authorities to call a mobile phone number to prevent the bomb from exploding.

The number was later traced to a software professional with a prominent IT company and probe revealed that his number was misused.

The school had received the threat in their official mail on March 29, but since it was a holiday, none had noticed the mail and on Monday, school

authorities who noted the mail and alerted the Kodambakkam police.

According to police sources, the mail stated that the bomb will explode if they did not give missed call to a mobile phone number. Personnel from the BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad) rushed to the school and after a search for over an hour, the threat was declared a hoax.

On contacting the phone number mentioned in the threat mail, Police found that the number belonged to a software professional and his number was misused in a similar threat mail to a school in Tambaram City police limits a month ago.



In another incident, another prankster called the 108 ambulance control and informed that a bomb will explode at a hospital in New Delhi.

When the number was traced, the caller claimed to be a doctor and said that he did not make any calls and offered to submit his phone to the nearest police

station for further enquiry.