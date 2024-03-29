16 untraceable bomb hoax mails, calls in two months leave Chennai schools on the edge

CHENNAI: Parents and school management have been tensed as private schools in Chennai have been receiving bomb threat in the last two months.

The city police and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal squad) have also been on their toes to trace and identify the person behind this.

On Feb 8, 13 schools in Chennai received bomb threat through mail and when then BDDS swept the premises, they concluded saying it was a hoax.

Some of the areas where the schools were located are Mannady, JJ Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Nandambakkam, Royapettah.

Accordingly, 1 school in Gerugambakkam near Porur, 1 international school in Mambakkam in Sriperumbudur, another international school in Thoraipakkam and a school that has not been functioning in Kodambakkam also received the bomb threat, even on phone call.

On March 1, a school in Coimbatore was marked under a bomb threat, and when the Bomb squad gave it a clear sign, the same school was given another threat on March 5.

When DT Next checked on Tamil Nadu Police, they told that they have written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) to block Proton mail (end-to-end encrypted mail service) after similar hoax bomb threats were made.