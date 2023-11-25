Island Ground Formula race to be telecast live

CHENNAI: The Formula 4 race in Chennai, the first-ever on-street night event in the country that is scheduled on December 9 and 10, will be telecast live, said sources. The rights for the live telecast have been given to Star Sports Network by the Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), is conducting the race for the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

With only two weeks left for the race, Youth Development and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by Greater Chennai Corporation and Sports Department officials, inspected the ongoing works on the roads around Island Ground that are being converted into the racing circuit.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said the works would be completed on time. “The race is organised to promote sports as well as tourism,” he said.

The ticket sale will begin from the first week of December, said officials, adding that at least 7,000 spectators are expected to witness the race at the arena. The department will erect temporary grandstands to accommodate them.

The race will commence from Island Ground and covers Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Sivananda Salai and Napier Bridge, and return to the ground. The circuit will have 19 corners while the pit and paddock structures would come up inside Island Ground.

On race days, SDAT will conduct Formula 4 and Indian Racing League, both on-street night races. As many as 12 drivers, including international drivers, will take part in the F4 race. Indian Racing League will be conducted on league basis. Each league team will have four drivers - two Indian and two international drivers. Of the four, one should be a female driver.