As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by Inspectors of police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sell tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 April 2024 2:18 PM GMT
IPL 2024: Eight booked for selling match tickets in black market; 26 tickets seized
Representative Image

CHENNAI: City Police booked twelve persons who were caught selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets near M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at exorbitant prices for the Chennai Super Kings- Sunrisers Hyderabad match held on Sunday.

Police seized 26 tickets worth Rs 72,242 from those arrested.

As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by Inspectors of police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sell tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.

After monitoring and surveillances in areas like Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Station, Police rounded up twelve persons who were selling match tickets at exorbitant prices.

They were later let off on station bail.

