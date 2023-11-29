Begin typing your search...

Interrupted Metro services on green line route now operational

Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro, Arumbakkam, and Vadapalani Metro Stations are also operational, the statement added.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Nov 2023 11:53 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The services of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) that were interrupted on green line route on Wednesday afternoon due to urgent maintenance work, are now restored back to regular operations.

Also read: Services interrupted Metro green line route: Check details here

According to a statement issued, "Maintenance works have been completed and regular service has been initiated in the Green Line. Passengers can directly travel from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station to Airport and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station to St.Thomas Mount via Koyambedu."

Online Desk

