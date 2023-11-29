Services interrupted Metro green line route: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday issued a statement about metro services being modified from 1:45 PM.

"Due to urgent maintenance works on the roof of Arumbakkam Metro Station, service modifications are being implemented in Green line effectively from 1:45 PM today (29.11.2023)," the statement noted.

During this period, services along the Green Line will be limited to specific routes:

1. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station to Koyembedu Metro Station

2. St. Thomas Mount Metro Station to Ashok Nagar Metro Station

3. Airport Metro Station to Ashok Nagar Metro Station.

Due to urgent maintenance works, Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro, Arumbakkam, and Vadapalani Metro Stations will be temporarily non-operational for 30 minutes for safety purposes. Metro services will function in the Blue Line as per weekday schedule, the statement added.

Passengers planning a direct trip to St. Thomas Mount Metro Station are advised to consider using the Blue Line to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station for their convenience.