International Day against Drug Abuse: Children from Udavum Karangal shine in face art competition

CHENNAI: Udavum Karangal, a 40-year-old NGO, cares for parentless children by providing them shelter, education, and support to build a self-sufficient future. To date, 1,203 children, both boys and girls, have benefited from their care. The children are also exposed to various art forms, such as drawing and dance, to encourage creativity and self-expression.

Shreya's did face painting on Priyadarshini

Recently, two children, Shreya Vidyaakar and Priyadarshini Vidyaakar, won prizes in the Face Art Competition held by the Tiruvallur Collectorate on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Shreya won the 1st prize in the Tiruvallur district, and Priyadarshini received a participation prize from the Chief Guest, T. Prabhushankar IAS, Collector of Tiruvallur District. Shreya was the artist, while Priyadarshini lent her face for the artwork.

The art was painted on the face using oil paint. The concept depicted the harmful effects of drug and alcohol consumption on the liver and heart, promoting the message, “Say No to Drugs.”