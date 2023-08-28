Initiative empowers marginalised communities through parai

CHENNAI: In a world that rushes towards modernity, Aazhi Kalaikuviyam has taken up the mantle of preserving the legacy of traditional art forms, infusing hope into the lives of marginalised communities. With a distinct focus on parai and silambam, this group started by Ezhil Arasan has become a source of empowerment for those often cast aside.

Ezhil started teaching parai to students from Villivakkam and now, he is teaching visually challenged children, children grappling with the challenges of HIV, and those from juvenile homes across the city. “Participating children (above 8 years) gain significant exposure through classes and workshops. They are learning about teamwork, exploration, and team building, and it also helps in their mental health. I started off with children from North Chennai - when I first met them a few years ago, they were arrogant and unresponsive. But after a few classes, I established a rapport with them. Now, they are very friendly and enthusiastic about learning new things,” Ezhil tells us.

The parai artiste adds that the ancient musical instrument helps in expressing freedom. “I feel that this instrument should get good recognition. Usually, people play parai during funeral processions. But things are slowly changing now. There are parai artists performing in public spaces.”